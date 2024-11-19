Barclays Raises Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target to $15.00

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 7,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $535.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

