Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

