Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 886.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.