Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

