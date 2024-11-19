Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.45.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $848.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.35. The firm has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

