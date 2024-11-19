Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.