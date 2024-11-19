Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from £124 ($157.18) to £113.10 ($143.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($155.03) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

LON JDG remained flat at GBX 9,060 ($114.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,819. The stock has a market cap of £601.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,743.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 8,000 ($101.41) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($155.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,636.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £102.83.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £110 ($139.43) per share, with a total value of £440 ($557.74). Also, insider Ralph Elman sold 25,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,400 ($119.15), for a total transaction of £2,424,354 ($3,073,081.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 and have sold 86,021 shares valued at $304,482,400. Corporate insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

