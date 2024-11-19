Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

