Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (BFSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on December 13th

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BFSP stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.30.

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

