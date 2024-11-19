BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

