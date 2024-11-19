Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $3.93

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on PL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:PL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

