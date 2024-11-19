Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $450.53 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,953 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $450,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

