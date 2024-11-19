Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 38,405 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,405 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $290,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 350.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.65. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.94 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

