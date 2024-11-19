Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 344.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

