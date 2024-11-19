Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $231.76 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

