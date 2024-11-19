Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,117.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,446,000 after buying an additional 541,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

