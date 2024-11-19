Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

