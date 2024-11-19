Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

