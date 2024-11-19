Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Cencora makes up 3.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $650,424,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $242.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.56 and a 52 week high of $251.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

