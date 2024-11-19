CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$153.61 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$147.26. The stock has a market cap of C$31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$169.83.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

