ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 99,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 896,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. ChampionX's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

