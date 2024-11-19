Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 4.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $39,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 154,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 729.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 291,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 255,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

