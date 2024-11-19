City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

City Office REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 268,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,327. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.97. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

