Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,550 shares during the quarter. Clarivate makes up 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This represents a 42.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,111. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. William Blair cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLVT

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.