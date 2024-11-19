Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,906 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American International Group by 239.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

