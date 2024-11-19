Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 581.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3,333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 760,523 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

