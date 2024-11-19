Claro Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.5% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,883 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 92,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 432,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.