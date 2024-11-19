Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 91.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

