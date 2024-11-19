Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCRX. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,504,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The trade was a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,200. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 9.56.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. On average, analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

