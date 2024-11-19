Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fortinet by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

