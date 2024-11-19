Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

