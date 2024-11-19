Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

