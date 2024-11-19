Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Eric Cox Sells 2,330 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,535.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,613.11. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 3,200,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,218. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,065,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,239,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 365,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

