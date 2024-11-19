Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.83 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

