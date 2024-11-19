Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$177.71 and last traded at C$177.71, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.35.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.87.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Economic Investment Trust news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,915. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.