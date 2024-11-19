Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$177.71 and last traded at C$177.71, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.35.
Economic Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.87.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Economic Investment Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.