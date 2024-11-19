Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 13,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,214. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EC

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.