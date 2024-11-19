Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 20,593 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Kenvue by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kenvue by 20.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.