Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,384.56. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Borck acquired 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The trade was a 14.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

