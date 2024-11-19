Empowered Funds LLC Invests $3.28 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 103,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

