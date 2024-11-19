Equita Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

