Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. 1,991,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,976. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

