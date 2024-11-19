Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

