Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eyenovia Stock Up 8.9 %

EYEN opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 1,108.24% and a negative net margin of 114,639.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,268.39. This trade represents a 151.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

