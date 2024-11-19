Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.
About Fair Oaks Income 2021
