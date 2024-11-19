Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

