Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,084 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,570,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

