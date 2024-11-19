Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNF opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

