Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.