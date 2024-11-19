Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.