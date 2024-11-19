First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $70.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

