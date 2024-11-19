First Turn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,226,354 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,226,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.